Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lowered by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.48.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $321.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

