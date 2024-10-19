Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after buying an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Amphenol by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487,387 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after buying an additional 7,275,279 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 116.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $662,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,282 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,703,339. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on APH. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.22. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

