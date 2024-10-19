Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Shares Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.13. 69,791 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 46,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $86.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. CWM LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

