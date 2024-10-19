Analysts Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) PT at $102.71

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 675.7% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $106.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.63. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

