Analysts Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT at $104.83

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.83.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $125.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $106.41 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.02. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.50.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

