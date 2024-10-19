Analysts Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Target Price at $46.08

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.46.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

WMB stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

