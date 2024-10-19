Analyzing BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of City Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. City Office REIT pays out -142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRT Apartments pays out 454.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A BRT Apartments 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for City Office REIT and BRT Apartments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BRT Apartments has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.16%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City Office REIT and BRT Apartments”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $175.37 million 1.31 -$2.68 million ($0.28) -20.36 BRT Apartments $94.50 million 3.44 $3.87 million $0.22 79.18

BRT Apartments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than City Office REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRT Apartments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT -4.02% -1.07% -0.47% BRT Apartments -9.24% -3.89% -1.24%

Volatility & Risk

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

City Office REIT beats BRT Apartments on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

