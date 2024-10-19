Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,071 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $18,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 624,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.36 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

