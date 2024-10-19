Ankr (ANKR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.04 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. Ankr has a total market cap of $276.33 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,193.19 or 0.99981833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007518 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000892 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006378 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00067581 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02836878 USD and is up 5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $8,316,633.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.