ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.47 Million

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. ANyONe Protocol has a total market capitalization of $84.47 million and approximately $818,995.00 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ANyONe Protocol Profile

ANyONe Protocol’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,715,322 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 92,204,694.2625165 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.93538898 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $949,254.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANyONe Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANyONe Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

