AO World (LON:AO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.33 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 108.20 ($1.41). AO World shares last traded at GBX 110.40 ($1.44), with a volume of 464,839 shares changing hands.

AO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of AO World in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AO World from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £630.52 million, a PE ratio of 2,720.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, insider Chris Hopkinson sold 2,000,000 shares of AO World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total value of £2,340,000 ($3,055,628.10). 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

