Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $86.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.31 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,484 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 917,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,620,000 after buying an additional 122,811 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,225,000 after purchasing an additional 99,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

