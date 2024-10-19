ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research raised ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, research analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 36.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,494,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 83,795 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 218,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 83,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,858,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

