Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0844

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0844 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $84.34 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00041185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.