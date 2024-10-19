Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 31st

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ARDC opened at $15.20 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

