Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 31st

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ARDC opened at $15.20 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.
