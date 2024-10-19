Argan (NYSE:AGX) vs. Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM) Financial Review

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) and Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Argan and Connectm Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argan 6.11% 14.80% 6.93% Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A -20.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Argan and Connectm Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argan 0 0 1 0 3.00 Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Argan currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential downside of 34.00%. Given Argan’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Argan is more favorable than Connectm Technology Solutions.

79.4% of Argan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Argan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Argan has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argan and Connectm Technology Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argan $573.33 million 3.03 $32.36 million $3.18 40.50 Connectm Technology Solutions $19.42 million 0.13 -$14.94 million $0.00 -474.99

Argan has higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions. Connectm Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Argan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Argan beats Connectm Technology Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argan

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and other commercial firms. The Industrial Services segment provides industrial construction and field services and vessel fabrication services for fertilizer, engineering and construction, forest products, and various other industrial companies in southeast region of the United States. The Telecom Services segment offers trenchless directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also provides structured cabling, terminations, and connectivity that offers the physical transport for high-speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves electricity cooperative, state and local government agencies, counties and municipalities, and technology-oriented government contracting firms, as well as federal government facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Argan, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Connectm Technology Solutions

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

