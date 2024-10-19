Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $109.78 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. Ark has a total market cap of $109.78 million and approximately $84.74 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001219 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,187,842 coins and its circulating supply is 184,187,422 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

