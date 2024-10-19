Ark (ARK) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00000886 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $111.47 million and approximately $72.44 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001219 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,177,050 coins and its circulating supply is 184,176,626 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

