Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 8.9% – Here’s Why

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $6.16. 43,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 56,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.06% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
