Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0362 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $5.98 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $6.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
