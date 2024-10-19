Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0362 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $5.98 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $6.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

