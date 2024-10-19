Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,211,473.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG opened at $234.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $277.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.12.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.