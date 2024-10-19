ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $693.18 and last traded at $684.88. 2,551,527 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 1,341,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $683.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.00.

ASML Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $285.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $834.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $916.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KP Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in ASML by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ASML by 169.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.