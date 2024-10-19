ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24. 201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

A number of research firms have commented on ASOMY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised shares of ASOS to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

