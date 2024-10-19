Aspiriant LLC Has $438,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

HON opened at $222.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $222.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.