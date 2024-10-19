Aspiriant LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 31,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $281.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

