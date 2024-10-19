Aspiriant LLC Purchases 292 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.79.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BA opened at $155.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.10 and a 200-day moving average of $172.64. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

