Aspiriant LLC Purchases Shares of 1,904 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 37,204 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $9,903,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $105.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

