Aspiriant LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $6,916,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $8,896,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $1,432,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $917.86 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $872.34 billion, a PE ratio of 135.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $921.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $857.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

