Aspiriant LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 869,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 693,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 639,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $127.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.21. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $127.35.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.