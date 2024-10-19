Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) to Issue None Dividend of $2.00 on November 4th

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Associated Capital Group’s previous None dividend of $0.10.

Associated Capital Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $43.10 on Friday. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $922.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 246.48% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

