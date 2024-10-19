Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) PT Raised to $87.00

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGO

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO stock opened at $86.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 61.17% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assured Guaranty will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,380,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 30,283 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 375.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 27,008 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 977,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,751,000 after buying an additional 71,114 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.