Astar 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.43 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last week, Astar has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $447.12 million and $7.43 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,251,490,298 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,373,756,873 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

