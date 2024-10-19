ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$53.28 and last traded at C$53.28, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$51.61.

ATCO Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$46.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.99. The firm has a market cap of C$633.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ATCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.