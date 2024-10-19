AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.73. 3,396,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 35,470,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

AT&T Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 227.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

