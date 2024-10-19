Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) vs. SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Critical Review

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85% SCWorx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Augmedix and SCWorx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk & Volatility

Augmedix has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Augmedix and SCWorx”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $51.58 million 2.23 -$24.45 million ($0.43) -5.47 SCWorx $3.62 million 0.46 -$3.98 million ($0.95) -1.45

SCWorx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCWorx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SCWorx beats Augmedix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry. It also offers virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management; charge description master management; contract management; request for proposal automation; rebate management; integration of acquired management; big data analytics modeling; data integration and warehousing; and ScanWorx. In addition, the company focuses on selling personal protective equipment and COVID-19 rapid test kits. It sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its direct sales force, and distribution and reseller partnerships. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

