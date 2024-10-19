Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) CTO Sells $72,722.55 in Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) CTO Mark Plavsic sold 7,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $72,722.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 121,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,150.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Aura Biosciences Trading Up 14.1 %
AURA stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $581.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AURA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
About Aura Biosciences
Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.
