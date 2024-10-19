Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 100.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,554,000 after acquiring an additional 825,165 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,610,000 after acquiring an additional 662,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 458,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,415,000 after acquiring an additional 408,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $292.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.13. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $294.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,262.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.95.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

