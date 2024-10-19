AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,202.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,182.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,008.48.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $46.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 157.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,596,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 137.6% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after acquiring an additional 179,543 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 203,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,338,000 after acquiring an additional 129,193 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

