Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 56.73 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.94). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 2,287,924 shares.

Avacta Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.80. The stock has a market cap of £216.77 million, a PE ratio of -672.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Avacta Group

In other Avacta Group news, insider Tony Peter Gardiner sold 500,000 shares of Avacta Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total value of £355,000 ($463,567.51). Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

