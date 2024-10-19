Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 56,510 shares changing hands.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

