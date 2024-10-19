Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
