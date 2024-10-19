Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Position Boosted by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 158,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,627. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $67.83. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.