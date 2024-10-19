Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $328,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVMC opened at $65.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $65.83.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (AVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMC was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.