AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Lowered to $8.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AvidXchange

AvidXchange Price Performance

AvidXchange stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 1.01.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $63,723.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 369,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,193.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $63,723.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 369,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,193.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 47,308 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $383,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,687 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,864.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,044. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth about $23,800,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,515,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,510 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP increased its stake in AvidXchange by 872.9% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,581,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,099 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth $7,621,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 142.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 341,300 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.