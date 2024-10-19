Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.24, with a volume of 8316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Avnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVT

Avnet Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.