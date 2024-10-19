Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.24, with a volume of 8316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AVT
Avnet Price Performance
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Avnet Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 21.36%.
Institutional Trading of Avnet
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avnet
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.