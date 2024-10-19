B. Riley Downgrades Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) to Neutral

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 124,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 5.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

