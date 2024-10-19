B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 25,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 45,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

