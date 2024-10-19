B. Riley Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:RILYL)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

B. Riley Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 84.9% per year over the last three years.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of RILYL stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

