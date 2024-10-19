B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of RILY opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.29. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

