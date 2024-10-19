BABB (BAX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BABB (BAX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. BABB has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $12,043.01 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BABB has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One BABB token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

About BABB

BABB’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,999,985,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. The official website for BABB is getbabb.com. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. BABB’s official message board is babb.medium.com.

BABB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BABB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BABB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

